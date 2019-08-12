Gatsby Gala To Raise Funds For Fighting Alzheimer's

August 12, 2019

The public is being invited to dress up in their fanciest 1920’s attire for a fundraiser this week in Brighton to help end Alzheimer’s disease.



Lauren Kovach is an Alzheimer’s Ambassador and board member for the Michigan Great Lakes Chapter. Last year she held a successful Gatsby Gala fundraiser, raising $5,200. But this year she’s bringing it back in a new location with a higher goal. This year’s Gatsby Gala will be held this Thursday, August 15th at Brewery Becker in Brighton with a goal to raise $10,000. Kovach says all of the money being raised both at this week’s event and then the annual Alzheimer’s Walk in October will ultimately help Livingston County patients and caregivers.



Tickets for the event are $75 dollars. Attendees should come to the Gala dressed in their finest era-appropriate clothes for a fun night of eating, drinking and dancing. There will also be a cigar bar, giveaways, and a silent auction. More information and links to register to both the Walk and the Gatsby Gala can be found through the links below. (JK)