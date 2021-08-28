Gathering Next Week Will Mark Overdose Awareness Day

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





An event is set next week in Livingston County to mark Overdose Awareness Day.



The Substance Use Disorder Treatment and Prevention Workgroup of the Human Service Collaborative Body is a partnership of Livingston County agencies who work together to create a continuum of services and supports for people experiencing addiction and recovery.



They are preparing for International Overdose Awareness Day, which is set for this coming Tuesday, August 31st. The day is acknowledged as the world’s largest annual campaign to end overdose, remember without stigma those who died, and acknowledge the grief of family and friends left behind. The campaign is designed to raise awareness and stimulate action and discussion about evidence-based prevention and drug policy.



A special event is planned at the Brighton Mill Pond from 6 to 9pm that evening sponsored by the Amber Reineck House, which seeks to “acquire and staff a fully functional long-term recovery home for women in Livingston County.”