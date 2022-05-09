Gasoline Prices Continue To Skyrocket

May 9, 2022

Ken Rogulski / krogulski@whmi.com







The price of gasoline has hit $4.29 and that’s for a

gallon of regular.



The latest surge represents a 30-cent increase in the past week.



Patrick De Haan of www.gasbuddy.com says it has to do with the price of crude oil - which is up 15 dollars this

week. He says combine that with record-low inventories and the result is more for everything at the pump.



De Haan says diesel inventories are at their lowest level in 30 years. As to when we can expect a break, he says "don’t count on it".