Lawmakers Propose Bills To Reduce Gas Taxes

May 27, 2022

Ken Rogulski / news@whmi.com





Republicans and Democrats are charging ahead with a series of bills that would chop as much as 50-cents off the price of a gallon of gasoline.



These bills would place a temporary pause on the 6% sales tax and the 27-cent-a-gallon excise tax.



The pause would run from June 15th to September 15th.



Whitmer previously suggested some kind of gas tax suspension and there may be room for compromise.



A spokesman said she is encouraged by the Senate plan which

passed in 12 minutes. Now, it’s off to the house.