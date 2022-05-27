Lawmakers Propose Bills To Reduce Gas Taxes
May 27, 2022
Ken Rogulski / news@whmi.com
Republicans and Democrats are charging ahead with a series of bills that would chop as much as 50-cents off the price of a gallon of gasoline.
These bills would place a temporary pause on the 6% sales tax and the 27-cent-a-gallon excise tax.
The pause would run from June 15th to September 15th.
Whitmer previously suggested some kind of gas tax suspension and there may be room for compromise.
A spokesman said she is encouraged by the Senate plan which
passed in 12 minutes. Now, it’s off to the house.