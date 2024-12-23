Police Search for Suspect in Wixom Robbery

December 23, 2024

Tom Tolen / news@whmi.com



Wixom Police are looking for the suspect in the strong-arm robbery of the Chillbox gas station at 49435 Grand River in Wixom. Police say that after the Saturday morning robbery, a white male believed to be about 35-40 years old left the scene driving a large, black pickup truck.



The robber was wearing a black Carhartt jacket, tan pants and Timberland boots. Police searched the area but were unable to come up with the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call Wixom Police Detective Sgt. Caldwell at 248-624-6114 or e-mail dcaldwell@wixomgov.org.