Old Gas Station Demolished In City Of Brighton

October 28, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Some redevelopment moving forward in the City of Brighton.



The Brighton City Council met Tuesday night and received an update from City Manager/ Community Development Manager Mike Caruso.



Caruso reported that demolition of the gas station at Grand River and I-96 has occurred and the building is down. He said people may have noticed that the canopies for the pumps remain. Caruso noted those will be staying up but will be refurbished.



One member inquired about a potential restaurant operation going in at the new gas station.



Caruso stated the owners have not disclosed that to them yet, but it will be similar to what’s across on the other side. He said that would be something along the lines of a fast-food restaurant or a Dunkin’ Donuts but they don’t know who it’s going to be yet.



Finally, Caruso stated the fire pit on Main Street is temporarily out of service due to some minor mechanical issues that need to be taken care of. He said that should be back up and running within a week or two.