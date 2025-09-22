AAA: Michigan Gas Prices On The Rise

September 22, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Gas prices in Michigan are back up again - 12 cents from a week ago according to AAA Michigan.



Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $3.17 per gallon for regular unleaded. That price is 9 cents less than this time last month and 21 cents less than this time last year.



Motorists are paying an average of $47 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline; about $10 less from 2024's highest price last July.



AAA Auto Club Group Spokesperson Adrienne Woodland said “drivers across Michigan are seeing higher gas prices this week. If gas demand rises further, pump prices will likely follow suit."



According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gasoline demand increased from 8.50 million b/d to 8.81 million. Total domestic gasoline supply decreased from 220 million barrels to 217.6 million. Gasoline production decreased last week, averaging 9.4 million barrels per day.



At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI fell 47 cents to settle at $64.05 a barrel. The EIA reports crude oil inventories decreased by 9.3 million barrels from the previous week. At 415.4 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 5% below the five-year average for this time of year.



AAA's state and metro gas averages are available in the provided link.