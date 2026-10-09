Gas Prices Spike Ahead of Weekend, Gov. Whitmer Calls on Feds to Suspend Tax

October 9, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



AAA Michigan reports gas prices on Friday were up 16 cents from Monday morning, meaning drivers are paying that much more to fill up for the weekend.



The average price for regular in Michigan is $4.62 per gallon.



While Ohio and other states suspend their gas taxes, Michigan has made only minor moves to ease the pain at the pump.



Gov. Gretchen Whitmer back in April issued an executive order declaring an energy emergency in the state amid rising fuel prices prompted by the U.S. and Israel’s conflict with Iran.



The order eased requirements on certain fuel blends, allowing for the sale of higher vapor pressure gasoline, which Whitmer’s office says is typically 10 to 20 cents cheaper.



Whitmer this month continued to call for a federal gas tax holiday.



“The federal government needs to fix this. The federal government needs stop, not just end the war but also give people relief right now,” Whitmer said.



Democrats in the Michigan House of Representatives tried to force a vote on proposals to suspend the state’s tax but failed. The Republican leader in that chamber reportedly said he wouldn’t entertain the measure without a way to replace missing revenue.



"In the case of Michigan, it would be pennywise and pound foolish," state Rep. Ann Bollin (R-Brighton Township) told WHMI News. "This could still fluctuate. You could do a tax holiday and it could have no impact because of the regional affluence, if you will, and then also, the refinery disruptions and the price of crude oil."



In a statement, the Michigan Infrastructure and Transportation Association suggested the state could lose hundreds of millions of dollars of revenue — and shed important jobs — through a three-month pause.



"Every dollar of the gas tax has a name and a face attached to it. It's the equipment operator in Gaylord, the flagger in Kalamazoo, the truck driver in Saginaw, and the laborer in Detroit who get up before dawn to make our roads safer," MITA vice president Rob Coppersmith said in a statement.



Bollin supports other measures to save Michiganders money, such as reducing property taxes, or Michigan's personal income tax, and even lowering health care costs.



"E-85 gas has always been seen as seasonal, and we put in legislation that we would like to see it year-round," she added. "That would impact Livingston County and save some money for our gas purchases as well."



AAA Michigan's fuel gauge is linked below.