AAA: Gas Prices Down Slightly

July 24, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Livingston County motorists are paying a little less at the pump.



Gas prices in Michigan are down 7-cents from last week. That’s according to AAA Michigan, which reports drivers are now paying an average of $3.49 per gallon for regular unleaded. The Auto Club says that price is 5-cents less than this time last month and 96-cents less than this time last year.



Motorists are paying an average of $52 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline; a discount of about $26 from 2022's highest price last June.



According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand increased slightly. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks fell.



AAA says oil prices slid in response to market concerns that crude demand may soften in the months ahead. Due to extended repair timelines at refineries, lower refinery oil usage rates could influence how much oil prices decline. Additionally, the EIA reported that total domestic commercial crude inventories decreased.



AAA Spokesperson Adrienne Woodland said despite a slight increase in demand, Michigan motorists are seeing lower prices at the pump. However, she cautioned that if demand continues to climb, alongside tightening supply, gas prices could increase.