Gas Prices Spike Again Locally & Across Michigan

March 5, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Another spike in gas prices this week causing more pain at the pump.



Prices increased last week, and have jumped again just since Monday. It appears crude oil prices and the annual switchover from the “winter” of gasoline to the “summer” blend are to blame, according to AAA Michigan.



Auto Club Spokeswoman Adrienne Woodland told WHMI there are two distinctions with the recent increases – noting prices were already starting to spike last week.



Especially in Michigan, Woodland said we tend to see price increases as the switchover from gasoline blends begins. That’s what precipitated the increase from last week to this week. She said the average on Monday was about $2.99 – up 14 cents compared to the previous Monday. But since just this past Monday, Woodland noted the average price jumped 26-cents and is now up to $3.25 for regular unleaded.



Then this week from Monday to Wednesday, Woodland said the increases at the pump are related to the increase in crude oil prices we’re starting to see.



Around the Livingston County area, gas prices at some stations were at $3.39 a gallon.



Woodland noted the last time a similar jump was seen was at the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in early March of 2022. She said that’s when Michigan’s average jumped 14-cents in one day from $4.03 to $4.18 per gallon for regular unleaded.



The changeover is a multi-week process that usually begins at the end of February/early March. Woodland said typically with that there will be spikes in prices, but prices go up and down. She said it likely won’t be completed until sometime in April, and during that time period it is not uncommon – especially in the spring - to see prices go up and down during the changeover period.