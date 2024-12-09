AAA Michigan: Gas Prices Drop Below $3 A Gallon

December 9, 2024

Gas prices in Michigan are down 14 cents from a week ago.



Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $2.94 per gallon for regular unleaded. AAA Michigan reports the price is 13 cents less than this time last month and 22 cents less than this time last year. However - drivers in Livingston, Oakland, and Washtenaw Counties are still paying above the $3 mark.



Motorists are paying an average of $44 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline; a discount of about $14 from 2023's highest price last August.



According to new data from the Energy Information Administration, gasoline demand rose slightly from 8.50 million b/d to 8.73. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks rose slightly from 212.2 million barrels to 214.6, while gasoline production decreased, averaging 9.5 million barrels per day.



Spokeswoman Adrienne Woodland said motorists across Michigan are seeing the lowest gas prices since January of this year. She said if demand falls, alongside increasing gasoline stocks, pump prices could drop further.



