Gas Line Incident Prompts Shut Down Of Pleasant Valley Road

August 13, 2019

A portion of Pleasant Valley Road has re-opened.



Pleasant Valley Road was closed between Hyne and Commerce Roads following an afternoon incident. Brighton Fire Chief Mike O’Brian tells WHMI the utility contractor working in an easement to pull a new fiber cable hit an unmarked, abandoned former gas line. He says it created what smelled like a gas leak so were taking precautions and the contractor is working in the area to clean up the broken pipe as well as finish the project. The road re-opened by 8:30pm. (JM)