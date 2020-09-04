Crews Work To Repair Gas Main In City of Brighton

September 4, 2020

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





A gas leak in the City of Brighton resulted in a road closure and some associated traffic issues.



Consumers Energy is working to repair a gas leak on a high pressure natural gas main on Grand River Avenue between Challis and Hilton Road in Brighton. Spokeswoman Debra Dodd tells WHMI in order to safely complete repairs, crews will isolate the affected section of the main by turning valves and venting some gas to the atmosphere. She says those nearby will hear an associated noise and may also smell the distinctive natural gas odor when that activity takes place. 13 customers are affected by the gas leak. It’s unknown if they’re commercial, residential or both. As part of the repair, Dodd says they’ll install a new section of main to continue serving those customers and will try to do that after normal business hours today. Dodd said they appreciate the cooperation of customers as well as local and state police as they work to enhance their natural gas system.



As a result of the work, eastbound Grand River was closed from Challis to Orndorf Drive.