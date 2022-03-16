Gas Explosion Closes Freeway In Tyrone Township

March 16, 2022

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





All lanes of US-23 had to be shut down this morning after a major natural gas explosion threw dirt and debris onto the freeway in northern Livingston County.



Tyrone Township Supervisor Mike Cunningham told WHMI that around 9:30 this morning, a worker from Consumers Energy was out checking a line near Old-US-23 between Center Road and Hogan Road when he noticed the ground was swelling. He started moving away from the site when an explosion occurred. The explosion caused a large crater and was said to have sent debris and mud onto US-23 and Old US-23, which caused authorities to shut it down. The person checking the line was able to get away and was not injured.



The incident shut down both northbound and southbound US-23, as well as a section of Old-US-23. All freeway lanes re-opened around 1:30pm.



There were no reports of injuries or damage to any homes.



Cunningham said it made a big mess out there and that some vehicles were damaged but no one on the freeway is believed to be hurt. Crews were said to have worked feverishly to get the roads cleared and the highways back open again.



Cunningham said it was basically isolated to a farmer’s field, and reiterated that they are very fortunate that there was no loss of life or injuries from this incident.



Livingston County Undersheriff Jason Pless said the scene was being managed by the Fenton Fire Department, Michigan State Police, and the Michigan Department of Transportation.



Consumers Energy said the explosion involved a natural gas transmission line that is being repaired and service was not interrupted for any customers.



(Photo: Michigan State Police Twitter)