Veterans Council Honors Veteran And Auxiliary Members Of The Year

February 21, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Livingston County Veterans Council recently named the Veteran of the Year and the Auxiliary Member of the Year.



Council and members voted to name Gary Dunn as the Veteran of the Year for Livingston County. He’s well known around the community for his involvement with various organizations and efforts but notably, the U.S Marine Corps "Toys for Tots” every holiday season.



The Auxiliary Member of the Year is Dale Brewer, the Commander of the Disabled Veterans Unit 125. He’s also very active in the community with different events and fundraising efforts.



Senior Vice Commandant of the Marine Corps League 161 David Mester told WHMI these individuals stood above the rest of the applicants submitted because of their community and service to veterans. He added that “their win-win attitude is contagious to all the people they meet”.



The applications submitted are attached. Dunn is pictured right.