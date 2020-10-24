Court Officer Enters Plea To Embezzlement Charges

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



A local process server has entered a plea on charges alleging he stole more than $63,000 in legal settlements from civil lawsuits.



49-year-old Garry Joe Flanary pled guilty as charged to 12 counts of embezzlement by a public official at final settlement conference held in Livingston County Circuit Court, Thursday. According to court records, Flanary, who was a special deputy with the local courts system, kept money from legal settlements that was supposed to be distributed to people involved in civil lawsuits. He was said to have approached those that owed the money and produced a badge while identifying himself as an officer of the court. He then allegedly kept the money for himself instead of delivering it to the parties to which it was owed. Testimony shows that Flanary several times deposited the money into his personal bank account.



Court records show that in his plea agreement with prosecutors, Flannary is requesting to pay $34,186.17 in restitution with no reduction of charges or sentencing agreement. The court agreed to delay sentencing by 60 days to allow Flanary to accrue a large sum of the restitution. His sentencing date is scheduled for December 17th.