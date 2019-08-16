Motorcyclist Hit By Garbage Truck In Pinckney

August 16, 2019

A motorcyclist was injured after being struck by a garbage truck in the Village of Pinckney Wednesday morning.



Pinckney Police Chief Jeff Newton tells WHMI the injury accident involving a motorcycle and a garbage truck happened around 8am. He says the motorcycle was traveling eastbound on East Main Street and the garbage truck was heading northbound on North Mill Street. Newton says the garbage truck failed to yield and hit the motorcycle causing injury to the operator, a 30-year-old male. He says the motorcyclist did not need ambulance transport, but was treated at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Howell.



The driver of the garbage truck was cited for the accident. Facebook photos. (JM)