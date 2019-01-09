Vehicle Rear-Ends Garbage Truck, Worker Seriously Injured

January 9, 2019

An employee had to be airlifted to a hospital following a morning crash in which a vehicle struck a garbage truck.



Deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched around 7:30am to Bennett Lake Road near Crosby Road in Deerfield Township for a serious injury crash. Preliminary investigation revealed a garbage truck operated by a 25-year-old Pontiac resident was stopped on Bennett Lake while his co-worker, a 42-year-old Troy resident was loading trash into the back of the garbage truck. The Troy resident and garbage truck were struck from behind by a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu operated by an 86-year-old Fenton man. The Troy man was transported by Survival Flight to Hurley Medical Center with life threatening injuries. He was last listed in critical but stable condition and was undergoing surgery. The Pontiac and Fenton men were not injured. The Sheriff’s Office says speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash, while seatbelt use remains under investigation.



Deputies were assisted at the scene by personnel from the Hartland/Deerfield Fire Authority and Livingston County EMS. The crash remains under investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Safety Bureau. The Office says no tickets were issued, which will depend on the extent of the victim’s injuries and completion of the investigation. (JM)