Garage Fire Keeps Crews Busy in Fowlerville During Storms

May 19, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Still no cause of a garage fire that kept crews busy in Fowlerville during Friday night’s storms.



Fowlerville Area Fire Department posted on social media that crews were dispatched to a garage on fire with a vehicle inside, in the Village of Fowlerville around 8:45 pm.



Fowlerville Police Department on scene reported flames showing from the garage. By the time firefighters arrived, the fire had spread into the home.



“Fire crews remained on scene for close to five hours for what was a very stubborn fire to put out due to a collapsed roof and fire burning between the shingles and the roof sheeting.”



Howell Area Fire Department and NIESA Fire/Rescue and rehab by DART provided mutual aid.



“This fire was fought in some very tough conditions of a extremely hard downpour with intermittent hail and LOTS of lightning.”



No injuries were reported. No other details of damages were provided.



Friday night's storms also knocked out power for the Pinckney area south into Dexter. Winds knocked over a canopy of a Mugg & Bopps in Pinckney. Nobody was hurt.



(photos courtesy of DART and WHMI's Jessica Matthews)