Lengthy Culvert Replacement Project In Cohoctah Township

August 27, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com







A lengthy culvert project has started up in Cohoctah Township.



The Livingston County Road Commission advises that the project is on Gannon Road at the Sprague Creek.



Work involves the full removal and replacement of a large box culvert under Gannon Road.



Gannon Road will be closed to all thru-traffic between Fleming Road and Antcliff Road, with local access only. Motorists should follow the posted detour.



The project is expected to wrap up on Friday, October 18th.