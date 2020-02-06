Game Show Format Featured For Cancer Fundraiser

A popular game show format will try and raise funds for those battling cancer at an event this weekend.



This Saturday, February 8th, Five Points of Hope, a Milford-based nonprofit that grants money to Michigan cancer patients struggling financially, will present 'Family Feud' at the American Legion Hall on W. Commerce Road. Teams of between 2 and 8 members will get a chance to answer questions, with bonus rounds included. There will also be prizes for the winning team.



While online registration has ended, tickets will still be available at the door for $25 each. That will include a light dinner with drinks will be available for purchase. Doors open at 6pm, and the game gets underway at 7pm.



Five Points of Hope provides grants of up to $500 to help patients pay for unaffordable essentials such as insurance deductibles, prescriptions, medical equipment and utility bills. In 2018, their small group of volunteers raised almost $60,000 for deserving cancer patients in Michigan. For more information, visit the link below, or email info@FivePointsOfHope.com (JK)