Local Nonprofit Holds Annual Fall Gala

November 4, 2023

Dan Martin WHMI News



A Brighton based non-profit serving Southeastern Michigan, and other areas held its annual fall gala Saturday evening.



The organization, called "Reaching Higher," brings personal leadership development to area schools, organizations and individuals.



As a nonprofit organization, Reaching Higher is dependent upon events such as its fall gala to fund its operating budget.



A press release says 1/3 of Reaching Higher’s annual budget is raised through the gala.



Reaching Higher is a four-star-rated charity through the national charity rating Web site Charity Navigator. The release says $0.92 of every dollar raised go directly to support programs of personal leadership development.



Activities at the gala included the presentation of awards, an auction, dinner, DJ & dancing, and a discussion of plans for the coming new year. Among the auction items were two signed football helmets, dinner from a private chef, trips and Lions tickets.



Reaching Higher was founded by former school teacher, Suzie Dahlmann. For over 25 years, Dahlmann has helped bring personal leadership training to youth and adults throughout the state.



