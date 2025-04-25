GoFundMe Set Up For Local Teen Critically Injured In Hit & Run

April 25, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A GoFundMe account has been set up to assist the family of a local teen graduate who was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run and severely injured.



18-year-old Gabriella Golden of Fenton is a 2024 Hartland graduate who just started her freshman year at college in August. On October 22nd, 2024 she was hit by a car near the Cromaine District Library on Hartland Road and critically injured.



Court records show 38-year-old James Lawrence Shaheen is charged with a single felony count of failure to stop at the scene of a serious personal injury accident.



The police report was provided to WHMI and states a 911 caller reported a female lying in the middle of the road.



Investigation determined that Gabriella had been longboarding down the hill southbound in the roadway when a vehicle traveling northbound collided with her.



Shaheen left the scene but was identified as a possible suspect. The report states he contacted authorities the next day to say he struck a pedestrian and fled the scene because he was scared.



A link to the GoFundMe is provided. It states “doctors are still waiting to see if further injuries were sustained on her internal organs, but at this point, she has sustained a paralyzing injury and remains on a ventilator in a medically induced coma”. It goes on to say “The devastation that Gabriella and the family are experiencing has only just begun. The immediate needs and long-term financial burden, as you can imagine, are going to be huge. Gabriella is faced with an extensive hospital stay, which brings with it travel back and forth, as well as extended time away from work for her parents. Looking ahead, the need for adjusting their home and possibly vehicle to accommodate her needs moving forward will be significant. This beautiful family needs our support for this completely life-changing event”.



Gabriella’s Aunt Monica Schwartz told WHMI her niece was left for dead. She said “She is now paraplegic and disabled for the rest of her life. She is in a wheelchair, can longer shower or go to the bathroom herself. She was in her first semester of college, had to drop out, and will no longer be able to pursue the career path she wanted due to her physical limitations. She has lost her job while accruing hundreds of thousands of dollars in medical expenses. Gabriella was an active, independent person before this who was excited for her future”.

Shaheen’s case was bound over to Livingston County Circuit Court this week and he remains free on bond. Future court dates are pending.



Message seeking comment were placed by WHMI with Shaheen’s attorney.