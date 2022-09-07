Services Set For Beloved Paramedic Who Passed Away Unexpectedly

September 7, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The community is mourning the loss of a beloved local paramedic and nurse described as a “legend” who passed away unexpectedly on Monday.



Cassandra Schmidt was 42. She was a paramedic in Livingston County for over a decade, before going back to school to obtain her nursing degree. She was employed as a nurse by Owosso Memorial Hospital and then St. Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital – where she was said to have quickly excelled to the position of “charge nurse”.



A message posted on Livingston County EMS Facebook page stated:



“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our friend Cassandra Schmidt. Cassandra was a part of the LCEMS family and worked as a paramedic here for over a decade before moving on to pursue a nursing career. She will always be remembered as a very caring and compassionate person who always worked hard to make others feel better. She was a great friend to many and a wonderful clinician to her patients. She was driven, and passionate, and she will be greatly missed by so many. Cassandra Schmidt was a legend. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family during this difficult time”.



Schmidt is survived by her husband and three children.



Visitation will be held this Friday from 1 to 3pm and 5 to 7pm at Watkins Brothers Funeral Home, McDonald Chapel at 315 N. Michigan Ave in Howell.



A remembrance service begins at 6pm and local police, fire, EMS and other first responders are organizing a uniform walk-through in honor of Schmidt. That will be followed by a short service.



Howell Deputy Chief of Fire Operations Brian Anderson said Schmidt was “a strong part of the emergency service in Livingston County and will be sadly missed”.



A GoFundMe account with a $20,000 goal has been set up to help assist the family. It was originally $10,000 but quickly surpassed that amount due to an outpouring of support from family, friends and the community. The link is provided.