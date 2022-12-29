Services Set For Brighton Woman Killed In Christmas Eve Crash

December 29, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Funeral services will take place this weekend for a Brighton woman and three others who died in a Christmas Eve crash in Ohio.



The three-vehicle crash happened around 8:30am Saturday on southbound I-75 near milepost 97 in Franklin Township and shut down the freeway for almost seven hours.



The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports that a semi driven by 29-year-old Dayren Rocubert of Florida was traveling northbound on I-75 while a 2023 GMC Terrain and a 2020 Ford F-150 were traveling southbound. The semi went through a cable barrier and the median and struck the other vehicles.



The Terrain was driven by 32-year-old Lauren Hahn of Westland. She and her passenger, 63-year-old Kimberly Siegrist of Brighton, were both killed.



Two Farmington residents in the Ford F-150 also died and were identified as 33-year-old Karen Boehne and 32-year-old Jeremy Boehne. Siegrist’s Obituary states she was the mother of Karen Boehne and Hahn.



The truck driver sustained minor injuries and has since been charged in connection with the crash. Rocubert was jailed and arraigned Tuesday on five counts of vehicular homicide as Karen Boehne was pregnant.



Funeral arrangements for all four are being handled by McCabe Funeral Home in Farmington Hills, with visitation scheduled from 2 to 8pm Saturday. Visitation will continue on Sunday, with funeral services at 5pm for Jeremy and Karen Boehne. Services for Siegrist and Hahn will follow at 7pm.