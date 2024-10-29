Funeral Arrangements for Cleary Wrestler Ryan Mosher

October 29, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Cleary University issued the following release regarding wrestler Ryan Mosher, who died in a car accident in Lansing Friday, October 25.



A graduate of Holt High School and wrestling star, the Lansing resident enrolled at Cleary in the fall of 2023 with plans to compete on the wrestling team. Unfortunately, a knee injury sidelined him during the first season. He was scheduled for his first match at the Patriot Open in Kentucky on Nov. 2.



“The Cleary wrestling family and community lost a great person, athlete, friend, brother, and son,” says Cleary wrestling head coach Matt Santos. “Ryan Mosher forever will be remembered as an integral part of the Cleary wrestling program. He represented all the qualities a coach looks for in a teammate.”



“We are heartbroken to endure the loss of a fellow Cougar,” announces Athletic Director Max Ballinger. “Ryan had proven himself to be an invaluable teammate. Our condolences and prayers go out to Ryan’s family as we grieve with them at this difficult time.”



In a letter to the entire Cleary community, President Alan Drimmer, PhD, said, “It is with profound sadness that we share the loss of one of our students, sophomore wrestler Ryan Mosher … He was a valued teammate and friend to many at Cleary. Ryan’s passing is an immense loss, and we recognize how deeply this may affect those who knew him. As we come together to support each other, Cleary University is committed to ensuring that students, faculty, and staff have the emotional support they may need during this difficult time … We also urge everyone to look out for one another, lending comfort and care wherever it is needed.



“Please keep Ryan’s family and friends in your thoughts and prayers as we honor his memory and the positive impact he had on our community.”



“This young man was well on his way to great things in life,” Mario Flores, one of Mosher’s former wrestling coaches, said in a tribute. “When I first met Ryan, it was his grit and courage that made me such a huge “Mosher” fan. He was the spark you needed when you were in a hole, and somebody needed to step up! That was Ryan, every time.”



Visitation will be held on Monday, Nov. 4 from 3 pm to 8 pm, and Tuesday, Nov. 3 from 11 am to noon at the Palmer Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes – Holt Chapel (5035 W Holt Rd, Holt, MI 48842). A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 5 from noon to 1 pm at the same location. A graveside service will follow at the Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens (5401 N Michigan Rd, Dimondale, MI 48821).



Cleary University’s wrestling program started a GoFundMe page for Ryan Mosher and his family. “Ryan had big goals in his wrestling and academic career,” wrote Coach Santos. “He always will be loved by so many.”



Financial Support may be given to help the Mosher family by donating to the following Cleary University wrestling’s GoFundMe linked below.