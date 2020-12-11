Funds Will Repair Pedestrian Bridge In Hamburg Township

December 11, 2020

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





A proposal to repair a local pedestrian bridge was recommended last week by the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund Board to the Michigan Legislature.



$50,000 will be granted to Hamburg Township to repair the Hay Creek bridge along the Lakelands Trail near Chambers Road. The 104-foot bridge dates from the 19th century when it was built by the Ann Arbor Railroad. Repairs are expected to begin in the fall of 2021 once the funds are approved by the Michigan Legislature. The grant requires a 50% match by the township, but township officials say that will be covered by funds received earlier this year from the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation.



The bridge, which needs new handrails and decking, is one of 76 recreation development projects and land acquisitions totaling $37,789,600 that will be funded in 2021. The Trust Fund board recommends funding to both state and local agencies for development projects and land acquisitions that will further access to public outdoor recreation. The Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund is a restricted fund that was established in 1976 to provide funding for public acquisition of lands for resource protection and outdoor recreation, as well as for public outdoor recreation development projects. It is funded through interest and earnings on funds derived from the revenues of state-owned oil, gas and minerals.



Over the past 44 years, the Trust Fund has granted more than $1.2 billion to state and local units of government to develop and improve recreation opportunities in Michigan. The Trust Fund board's recommendations will go to the Michigan Legislature for review as part of the appropriations process. Upon approval, the Legislature forwards a bill to the governor for her signature.



Photo - Courtesy of the Huron River Watershed Council