Fundraising Campaign Launched For Milford Dog Park

April 27, 2019

A group of residents are leading the charge to build a dog park in the Milford community.



Organizers say Milford is a Village brimming with dogs and dog-lovers and the only thing missing is a space for everyone to gather and play. They say anywhere and anytime you’ll find people walking their best friends through neighborhoods, subdivisions and downtown – adding restaurants and shops also make sure water and treats are available for their furry patrons and passersby. For over two years now, several dog park advocates have worked with the Village to come up with a plan for a dog park and a campaign is now underway to raise the needed funds to build and complete the Milford Dog Park. If organizers can raise $20,000 by May 31st, then the Michigan Economic Development Corporation will provide a matching grant through its Public Spaces, Community Places program. As of this week, over $6,800 had been raised. If successful, the park would be built in 2019 near the Milford Trail., which is a popular destination to walk local dogs. The park would feature both large and small dog areas with benches and picnic tables. Any funds raised in excess of what is needed for the dog park would be used for ongoing maintenance costs.



Donation information and conceptual drawing can be found can be found through the link. (JM)