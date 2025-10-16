Fundraiser to Help with Funeral Costs of Bicyclist Struck, Killed Near Downtown Howell

October 16, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Friends of a bicyclist killed near downtown Howell last week, are seeking the public's help with cremation and burial costs.



Steve Kensler Jr. was struck by a car near the intersection of Grand River Avenue and Byron Road around 8:30 am, October 9.



"He was in between jobs. His father, his mother, they've all passed away. The medical examiner reached out to his family, but they didn't want to claim his body. They asked me if I would be willing to accept his body, and I accepted," says longtime friend George Cissney.



"We're just trying to get him cremated and get his ashes buried next to his mother in the Lakeview Cemetery on Thompson Lake, with a service and a stone."



Kensler left behind two young boys, whom Cissney says are in foster care.



"He was the closest thing I had to brother. He was just a good guy, he had fun. He made mistakes in life just like anybody does, but overall, he was a good-hearted man. He loved his boys," Cissney added.



You can donate to Kensler's funeral at the link below.