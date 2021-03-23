Fundraiser Set For Hamburg Family That Lost Home & Pet In Fire

March 23, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A GoFundMe account has been set up for a local family that lost everything, including their pet dog, in a devastating weekend fire.



The fundraiser was started for the Swinton family over the weekend and quickly raised more than half of the set $50,000 goal. A fire broke out around 6am Saturday at a home in the 2000 block of Calvin Court and heavily damaged the home - with smoke detectors being credited for saving those inside. Upon arrival, firefighters found a two-story home that was greater than 75% involved with fire on the first and second floor.



The Hamburg Township Fire Department reported that a mother, father, child, and grandmother were sleeping in the home when they were awakened by smoke detectors going off. The father went to the first floor of the residence to find heavy fire on the porch area. Family members were sleeping on the second floor as well as the basement at the time of the fire. However, everyone was able to escape the home unharmed. Another child was at a sleep-over with his friends.



The GoFundMe page states that while everyone made it out safely, the family tried but could not save their dog – saying she must have been hiding and the smoke was so thick they couldn't find her. While the family was said to be grateful they made it out ok, they are still left without their beloved pet and all of their possessions.



Phoito: GoFundMe.