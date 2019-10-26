Applebee's Fundraiser To Pay Off Local Students' School Lunch Debts

October 26, 2019

Several nearby Applebee’s restaurants will hold a fundraiser this Sunday to help pay off local students' school lunch debt.



On Sunday, from 2 to 8pm, 39 Applebee’s locations around Michigan will donate 20% of food sales to pay off students’ lunch debt from area schools. Team Schostak Family Restaurants says in a statement that the reason for the fundraiser is because, "One in five children in Michigan struggle with hunger, and many families fall just above the threshold to qualify for free and reduced lunches, ultimately still struggling to cover costs for student lunches”.



The statement goes on to say that when accounts fall into debt, kids can be denied a proper lunch, not only making them hungry but also easily identifiable by their peers by a substitute lunch they are provided, which can lead to embarrassment and emotional stress, as well as leaving those students open to bullying by peers.



Among the nearby participating locations are the Applebee’s in Howell, Okemos, Lyon Township, and White Lake. The fundraiser is being held in honor of this weekend’s National “Make a Difference Day”.