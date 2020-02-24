Fundraiser Aims To Support Addiction Recovery

February 24, 2020

By WHMI Staff/news@whmi.com



An upcoming event will benefit a non-profit in its venture to support individuals seeking long term treatment from addiction.



The Amber Reineck House is dedicated to providing housing and treatment services for those seeking long term recovery. The nonprofit’s vision is to reduce stigma by building a recovery-friendly community, providing education and increasing acceptance and support. Courtney Atsalakis of Pinckney began the organization in memory of her sister Amber Reineck, who died of a heroin overdose in December of 2015 at the age of 33.



The group’s 3rd annual fundraising gala is set for this Saturday, February 29th, at Crystal Gardens Banquet Center in Genoa Township. All proceeds from the Gala will help to establish recovery housing, provide substance use education and outreach in the community. Tickets to the Amber Reineck House Gala include dinner, live entertainment, raffles and the chance to hear guest speakers discuss issues pertaining to substance use disorder and the local community’s needs.



The event runs from 6 to 11pm, with doors opening at 5:30pm. Details can be found at the link below.



Meanwhile, a lawsuit remains pending in federal court filed by Atsalakis, The Amber Reineck House and the Fair Housing Center of Southeast & Mid Michigan. The suit names the City of Howell, Mayor Nick Proctor and Community Development Director Tim Schmitt and alleges the city's moratorium for all special land use requests for unrelated persons living together in single family residential districts violates the Fair Housing Act, Americans with Disabilities Act, and Michigan’s Persons with Disabilities Civil Rights Act. Future court dates have yet to be set.