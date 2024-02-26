Fundraiser To Preserve Historic Pipe Organ At Hartland Music Hall

February 26, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





An upcoming fundraising event aims to help preserve and maintain the iconic Kilgen Pipe Organ located at the Historic Hartland Music Hall.



The Cromaine District Library and the Hartland Messiah Chorus are bringing the community together on March 22nd at 7pm for an evening of music and community spirit in support of the care and restoration of the "cultural treasure".



The Kilgen Pipe Organ is described as an instrument with a rich history dating back to the early 20th century. It’s an integral part of the Hartland Music Hall and has provided a unique and timeless musical experience for generations. Like any historic artifact, the organ requires meticulous care and maintenance to ensure its continued presence in the community.



The event will celebrate both the Kilgen Organ’s historical significance and its importance to the Hartland community. Local organist Rick Helderop will perform a selection of music that showcases the Kilgen Pipe Organ's “unparalleled sounds”.



Tickets are available for purchase at the Cromaine District Library or online via the provided link. VIP Reserved Seating Tickets are $50, General Admission Tickets are $25.



A press release states “The Kilgen Pipe Organ, a cornerstone of the Hartland Music Hall, stands as a testament to the rich cultural heritage of our community. Cromaine Library joins with the Messiah Chorus in recognizing the importance of preserving this historical gem, ensuring that future generations can continue to enjoy its unique and mesmerizing music”.



The funds raised from the event will be dedicated to essential restoration and maintenance work on the Kilgen Pipe Organ. That includes repairing and replacing worn-out components, updating the organ's infrastructure, and ensuring it remains a fully functional and awe-inspiring instrument for years to come.



Cromaine District Library and the Messiah Chorus further invite local businesses and individuals to consider sponsorship and support opportunities for the cause.



An event flyer and press release are attached.