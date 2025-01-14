Fundraiser To Restore Pipe Organ At Historic Hartland Music Hall

January 14, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





An upcoming fundraiser will help complete the final phase of restoration for a pipe organ at the Historic Hartland Music Hall.



The Cromaine District Library and the Hartland Messiah Chorus have announced an upcoming fundraising event aimed at preserving and maintaining the iconic Kilgen Pipe Organ.



The event, scheduled for May 2nd at 7pm, offers “an evening of enchanting music and community spirit in support of the care and restoration of this cultural treasure”.



Organists Dr. Rose Stevens and Freeman Tucker will share all-time classics from gaming, movies, and music in a concert that organizers say is sure to delight the whole family.



The Kilgen Pipe Organ has a rich history dating back to the early 20th century and is an integral part of the Hartland Music Hall. Its majestic tones have provided a unique and timeless musical experience for generations.



Officials say like any historic artifact, the organ requires meticulous care and maintenance to ensure its continued presence in the community.

Generous community grants and fundraising have combined over the past two years to complete the first two phases of required repair, and this fundraiser aims to raise the remaining $8,000 necessary to bring the instrument to mint condition.



Sponsors are being sought and tickets are available for purchase at the Cromaine District Library or online via the provided link.



VIP Reserved Seating Tickets are $50, General Admission Tickets are $25.



A release states “The Kilgen Pipe Organ, a cornerstone of the Hartland Music Hall, stands as a testament to the rich cultural heritage of our community. Cromaine Library joins with the Messiah Chorus in recognizing the importance of preserving this historical gem, ensuring that future generations can continue to enjoy its unique and mesmerizing music”.



Cromaine District Library and the Messiah Chorus invite local businesses and individuals to consider sponsorship and support opportunities for the cause. Officials say by becoming a sponsor, “you contribute not only to the preservation of a historic musical treasure but also to the cultural enrichment of our community”.



For sponsorship inquiries and further information, contact:



Liz Welch

Community Engagement Manager

Cromaine District Library

Phone: 810 632 5200 x 118

lizwelch@cromaine.org