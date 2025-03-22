Fundraiser for Bryan Hatfield Set For March 29 at Mueller's Orchard and Cider Mill in Linden

March 22, 2025

A benefit for a local man diagnosed with cancer is being held at Mueller’s Orchard and Cider Mill next Saturday.



Angela Acox Mueller announced the benefit on Facebook. Her brother in law, Bryan Hatfield, was recently diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, and the fundraiser is being held to support him and his family.



There will be a silent auction and raffles and State Farm has donated a pig for a pig roast.



Donations for the silent auction, along with monetary donations are being accepted. Mueller asked that silent auction items be dropped off by March 23 if possible. Gift cards for local businesses between $20 and $25 and smaller raffle items can also be dropped off.



An RSVP is required by texting or calling 810-814-0082. Mueller said texts are preferred so the RSVP is written down, but phone calls will also be accepted. No credit cards will be accepted at the event.



The benefit is being held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. Mueller’s Orchard and Cider Mill is located at 6036 Lobdell Road, in Linden.



(photo credit: Angela Acox Mueller via Facebook)