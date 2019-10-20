Funding Approved For Free Meals On Veterans Day

October 20, 2019

Funding has been approved to provide free meals to veterans throughout Livingston County on Veterans Day.



The Livingston County Board of Commissioners met Monday night and approved a resolution authorizing a donation not to exceed $2,500 to organizations providing free meals to Veterans on Veterans Day, which will take place on Monday, November 11th.



Livingston County Veterans Services is permitted to appropriate money for the purpose of a public celebration on Veteran’s Day, and has the appropriate funding to do so. The Veterans Services Committee approved the requested amount at its September meeting, with a motion not to exceed $500 per organization in assisting with Veterans Day banquets. (JM)