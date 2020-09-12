Fundraising Road Rally To End At M1 Concourse

September 12, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



Car enthusiasts have an opportunity to get on the track and support a good cause at a special event being held next weekend.



The 2nd Annual Fund a Life Drive to Survive event is taking place next Sunday, September 20th. Beginning at 10am, participants can line up their vehicles at Brighton High School and network with other car-lovers as a DJ plays music. At noon, the car rally will travel an hour, with police escort, to M1 Concourse in Pontiac. There will be catering and an opportunity for those who donate extra to take their car on the mile-and-a-half track to build up some speed and test its limits. A short training session with a professional driver will be provided to help optimize the experience while providing course safety.



Fund a Life founder Mark Howell said that the event and foundation are the brainchild of recent Brighton High School graduate Adrian Kozakov. Their mission is to help people facing major life altering circumstances of all kinds, like a cancer diagnosis, major illness, or house fire. Founder Mark Howell said they help people in catastrophic times that need hope and financial assistance. He said they hope to be that shining light in their darkest moments.





A 501c3, Fund a Life is aiming to support 20 families or individuals this year with grants to help them through their trying times. Howell said so far they’ve awarded 13, and this event will help with the next 7. You can register by visiting www.fundalife.org, and then clicking on the Drive to Survive tab. This event is limited to the first 75 people who register. $150 gets you into the rally and the catering at M1. The upgraded track experience is $400, and is limited to the first 50 who sign up for it.