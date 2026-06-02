Fund A Life's Annual Spring Bling Raffle Tickets On Sale Now

June 2, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Brighton-based non-profit Fund a Life is again selling raffle tickets for its annual "Spring Bling" $10,000 shopping spree at Cooper & Binkley Jewelers.



Founder Mark Howell told WHMI's Morning Drive all proceeds help the non-profit's mission of providing relief to local families facing life-altering medical circumstances.



"A lot of the people that we help are cancer-related families and individuals that are going through that battle as well, but it doesn't have to be," Howell said. "It can be kind of tragic situation that throws up a giant financial obstacle. They're buried beneath it, and they're trying to get through that. And navigating life while they're trying to do it."



"We help eliminate those obstacles and give the hope with an organization that's come alongside their journey, and just show them that there is light in the darkness, and just keep pushing through."



"Spring Bling" raffle tickets are $100 each. Only 200 will be sold in-person at Cooper & Binkley Jewelers, or on the Fund a Life website linked below.



"And it's not like a limited section of the store, the whole store is open. You can even go in and design something. It's basically a $10,000 credit to the store. You just get to go in and go crazy."



The winner of the $10,000 shopping spree will be drawn Thursday, June 18 at Cooper & Binkley.



Listen to Mark Howell's entire interview below.