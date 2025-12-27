Matching Campaign To Benefit Fund A Life

December 27, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





There’s still time to contribute to a matching donation campaign for a local non-profit that helps families and individuals after medical crises, personal loss, and other life-changing challenges.



Fund a Life is “shining brighter than ever this giving season”.



The non-profit, known for helping individuals and families rise through life’s darkest moments, has announced its first-ever $50,000 Matching Gift Challenge — a powerful opportunity to double every dollar donated through December 31st. That’s thanks to the “incredible generosity of Bert and Judy Herzog”.



The non-profit says “Together, we can shine light in life’s darkest moments".



Fund a Life Founder Mark Howell said “This $50,000 match is more than a milestone — it’s a promise of twice the hope, twice the healing, and twice the impact for Michigan families fighting through hardship. Every contribution this season will help light the way forward for someone who needs to know they’re not alone.”



Since its founding, Fund a Life has helped hundreds of Michigan families rebuild after life-changing challenges. Each grant is said to tell a story of resilience and community - proof that when people come together, lives can be transformed.



Shevalla Kramer, Director of Operations at Fund a Life, said “This match allows us to say yes to more families who are struggling to see the light at the end of the tunnel. One grant can completely change someone’s story — and now, thanks to this incredible opportunity, we can bring that change to twice as many people.”



The $50,000 Matching Campaign runs through December 31st. Every gift made will be matched dollar-for-dollar until the goal is met.



The non-profit says "Every dollar raised will go directly to Michigan families facing medical emergencies, housing instability, and other life-altering challenges — helping them rediscover hope when it’s needed most”.



For more information or to donate, visit the provided link.