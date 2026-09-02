Fuel Spill Forces Closure of N. Burkhart Rd. in Howell

September 2, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A major fuel cleanup Wednesday on N. Burkhart Road, north of Grand River in Howell Township, following a wreck involving a fuel truck and another vehicle.



Livingston County Sheriff's Office reports that deputies were dispatched at approximately 10:30 a.m. to a personal injury crash involving a fuel truck on Burkhart Road at Warner Road.



The preliminary investigation has revealed a 16-year-old Howell resident was westbound on Warner Road in a 2016 Kia Soul when he failed to yield to a northbound 2009 Peterbilt tanker truck loaded with diesel fuel.



After impact the 34-year-old male driver of the fuel tanker lost control and the vehicle partially overturned causing a fuel spill at the scene.



Both drivers received minor injuries and were treated at the scene by emergency personnel. The company responsible for the fuel tanker is Oakland Fuels.



Deputies were assisted at the scene by Livingston County EMS, Michigan State Police Motor Carrier Division and the Howell Fire Department. The roadway is expected to remain closed for an extended period for hazardous material cleanup.



Photo courtesy of Howell Area Fire Authority.