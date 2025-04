Large Fuel Spill Prompts Freeway Closure

April 22, 2025

A large fuel spill in the Northville area is impacting traffic for the evening drive/commute.



Michigan State Police Troopers are reporting a partial freeway closure at northbound I-275 and 6 Mile for a large fuel spill.



The clean-up is expected to last 2 to 3 hours.



MSP advises that motorists find another route if possible.



Updates will be posted on the MSP 2nd District X account, formerly Twitter.