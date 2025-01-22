Frozen Pipe Breaks At Parker Middle School Field House

January 22, 2025

Jessica Mathews





A pipe froze and broke at the Parker Middle School Field House in Howell on Wednesday night.



Howell Public Schools Director of Communications Tom Gould told WHMI on Wednesday night:



"Due to today’s extreme cold, a pipe in the Parker Middle School Field House froze and broke. Our maintenance team has turned off the water, and restoration work is already underway. This incident will not impact our ability to hold school tomorrow."



The “smoke” that was reportedly seen was boiler exhaust, which is more noticeable during times of extreme cold.