Frozen Pork Sausage Shipped to MI, Other States Recalled Due to Possible Foreign Material

September 30, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Illinois-based Fontanini Foods is recalling approximately 2,320 pounds of raw, frozen pork breakfast sausage products that may be contaminated with foreign material, specifically clear, hard plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced last week.



The raw, frozen pork breakfast sausage items were produced on June 23, 2026. The following products are subject to recall:



10-lb. cardboard box cases containing “Fontanini PORK SAUSAGE LINKS” with “ITEM 393” printed on the box and “PACKED ON 06/23/2026” printed on the shipping label.



The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 6944” inside the USDA mark of inspection printed on the box. These items were shipped to distributors in California, Florida, Michigan, and Nevada to be served in food service establishments, including restaurants.



The problem was discovered after the firm received two customer complaints regarding clear, hard plastic found in the sausage product.



There have been no confirmed reports of injury or adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury should contact a healthcare provider.



FSIS is concerned that some product may be in food service and restaurant freezers. Food service establishments and restaurants are urged not to serve this product. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.



FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. If any specific retail locations are identified, a distribution list will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.



Consumers, foodservice operators, and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Fontanini Foods at media@hormel.com.



Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov.



For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.