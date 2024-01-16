Frigid Weather Reminder of Proper Car Maintenance

January 16, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Bitter cold temperatures are not only working furnaces and water heaters, but anyone taking their kid to school or headed to work this week probably had a tough time getting the car started.



"Make sure your battery is in a good state of charge. Get it in, get it inspected. Make sure your tires are properly inflated. Washer fluid filled up with good solvent," says Brandon Blackwell of Cruz'N Transmission and Auto Repair in Howell.



"Always want to get your oil checked and make sure it's topped off. With low oil, it could start causing some engine noises in the cold weather when it's thicker."



Blackwell says this is why everyone stresses routine maintenance before sub-freezing temperatures really kick in.



"Preventative maintenance goes a long way with vehicles these days," he says. "You want to make sure the headlights and wipe blades are all in good working order."