Friends Raising Funds for Howell Mother After Loss of Autistic Son

October 21, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Friends of a Howell mother whose autistic son was struck and killed on M-59 earlier in October, have launched a GoFundMe to help the woman with immediate needs.



Sandi Wallo started the fundraiser for her friend Patricia Farris Caperton-Kesner, as she mourns the loss of 12-year-old Mason.



"This was her only child. This was her full-time passion, to care for her child. He was everything to her," Wallo told WHMI News.



"When you're a parent, especially of a special needs kid, you live for that child. Your fears are what's going to happen when I go. You don't expect it to be in reverse."



According to the GoFundMe, "Mason escaped our apartment. It only took me a minute to realize that my precious child was missing from my home. Mason loved being outside and he would often try to escape," his mother Patricia wrote.



"Unfortunately, on October 9th, he crossed M59 into the median safely and then decided to cross back. It was dark outside and there was heavy traffic."



The GoFundMe is to "help with living expenses, medical expenses, and anything else she may need."



"To pay for cremation. To pay for any type of expense during this down time," said Wallo. "I can't imagine even trying to function with the loss of a child. How do you even live each day? How do you move on?"



Wallo says Mason attended Hartland Consolidated Schools.



A celebration of life for Mason is scheduled Wednesday evening at Kensington Mobile Home Park in New Hudson. Attendees are encouraged to wear "Elmo red," which was Mason's favorite character.



