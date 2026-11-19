Friday's Howell Harvest Hunger Hoot to Benefit Gleaners

November 19, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The annual Howell Harvest Hunger Hoot benefit concert brings Michigan folk musicians to the Howell Opera House Friday, November 20.



Michigan's official troubadour Neil Woodward, along with the Livingston Arts Council, started the fundraiser for Gleaners Community Food Bank three years ago.



“I called up some of my Michigan folk musician friends and told them I was thinking about putting together a benefit for Gleaners. The first six or seven people I called, everybody signed up. So, we had a huge group of people on stage,” Woodward told WHMI News.



“We’re doing what we call the Hunger Hoot, which is very much like the little hootenannies that used to be in the 60s and 70s, when people would just gather together and start swapping songs and telling stories.”



Friday’s lineup includes Woodward, Kitty Donohoe, Heywood Banks, Dan Hall, Lee Kitzman, Wanda Degen, Peter Mad Cat Ruth, and Gary Weisenburg.



Admission is $20, with all proceeds benefiting Gleaners Community Food Bank. Doors open at 7 pm Friday at the Howell Opera House at 123 W. Grand River Avenue.



Attendees will enjoy an evening of live music and also bid on silent auction items.



“We’re going to have some Gleaners boxes there so you can bring in some non-perishable food. Of course, cash donations are always welcome,” Woodward added.



Donations also can be made online through Gleaners website linked below.