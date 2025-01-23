Freezing Temps, Snowfall Slow Efforts to Clear Local Roads

January 23, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Road crews continue to work their magic in and around the WHMI listening area, following three days of sub-zero wind chills and up to two inches of fresh snowfall Thursday morning.



"We have 19 trucks on the road, eight motor graders, and we're going through the route the best we can. With the temperatures where they've been for the last few days, it makes the process take longer," says Trevor Bennett, director of operations for the Livingston County Road Commission.



"There's a lot of traffic on the road. Salt is not working, so we have to constantly try to scrape it off. We're working on it. We'll get there as quick as we can."



Bennett reminds residents that crews work to clear main roads first, then side roads and subdivisions.



"The graders are on the back roads currently. They're scraping off what snow they can to try to get gravel showing," he says. "Gravel roads are constantly getting worked on by the graders. As soon as trucks are available, we have them help as well.



He says the Commission budgeted about $2 million for snow this winter, adding if they blow through it, the department will take it from somewhere else to make sure roads get plowed.



"We spent $233,000 in the last two weeks on salt to keep our barn full," Bennett added. "We have guys on road 24 hours a day during an event. You have to pack your patience. It's winter. It's Michigan. It's going to be like this some days."