Free Valentine's Day Weddings Again Set In Howell Coffee Shop

January 16, 2019

Uptown Coffeehouse in downtown Howell will again be the hot spot to tie the knot this Valentine’s Day.



For the third year in a row, Howell resident and ordained minister Bill Fenton will be providing free wedding services to couples at Uptown Coffeehouse on the big day, set this year for Thursday, February 14th from 11am to 7pm. Fenton says he’ll keep it short and simple; couples just need to RSVP and bring their marriage license. Fenton has been an ordained minister for eight years and has married more than 1,000 couples in that time.



The coffee shop weddings began after Fenton noticed a need for a simple and affordable way to legalize a marriage. You’ll find details through the link below. (JK)