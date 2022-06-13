Free Veteran's Experts Panel Event Tuesday

June 13, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





There’s a little bit of time left for Livingston County veterans to register for a free educational event tomorrow that aims to help connect them with various benefits.



A panel of veteran experts will discuss a variety of topics including disability compensation, pension with aid & attendance, VA home loans and & COE, as well as funeral benefits that include national cemetery and burial benefits. The panel discussion will be followed by a pizza lunch and giveaways, along with the chance to win one of two door prizes.



The event is being put on by the non-profit VETLIFE.



The Veteran’s Experts Panel starts at 11am Tuesday at the John E. Labelle Public Safety Complex at 1911 Tooley Road in Howell.



A link to register is provided.