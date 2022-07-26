Vet Fest Coming to Livingston County

July 26, 2022

A free event for veterans is coming to Livingston County next month.



Vet Fest is a free event for all active duty, retired, or military veteran families on Saturday, August 13th from noon-4pm at the Fowlerville Fairgrounds.



Registration is required and attendees will be asked to show their military ID when checking in. The event is family-friendly and will include food trucks, bounce houses, live bands, backpacks and school supply giveaways, and more.



All veterans in attendance will also be entered into drawings to win a wide variety of prizes. Organizers say Vet Fest brings local veterans together to enjoy camaraderie but also connect them to the military benefits that they have earned.



Organizers noted that many veterans throughout the country don’t know what benefits are out there. VETLIFE co-founder Joshua Parish says that almost 600,000 veterans live in Michigan but less than 12% were connected to a federal benefit.



More information about Vet Fest is available in the provided link.